Why Clyde’s Burgers are the best in the U.P.

MANISTIQUE — We asked you for your thoughts on the best burger joint in the Upper Peninsula and your votes are in.

A lot of you guys chose a burger that’s a blast from the past. It’s a sound from our childhood, whether we’re sixty or sixteen. At Clyde’s Drive–In, which you voted best burger in the U.P., they say they don’t just imitate the tradition of a good burger, they live it every day.

“This restaurant was built in 1969 by Clyde VanDusen and we’ve been here since the 70’s, I think 1975 we came over,” said Owner Gail Blouse. Blose says they work hard to continue the traditions set for them all those years ago.

“We have fresh ground beef, everything is fresh; and people can watch us cook” she said. “We have curb service, not too many places have curb service anymore.”

It enough to keep customers coming back for more.

“And it’s always been unique because it’s a typical, old–fashion drive–in type of restaurant,” said customer Bob Kreipke. “And the burgers are great!”

The restaurant serves a number of different dishes, including shakes, fries, onion rings. And of course the burgers, there’s a reason they’re so bragged about. But the staff says it’s more than the food that gives the place its reputation.

“This place stands out because we’re known to be one big family,” said waitress Tessa Powell. “We always work together as a team no matter what.”

Clyde’s Drive–In has locations in Manistique St. Ignance, and Sault St. Marie.