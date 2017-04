HANCOCK– Crews are currently on scene at 6:30 a.m. handling an apartment fire, that occurred around 3 a.m. Friday morning.

According to the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office the fire occurred around 3:20 a.m. at 1510 Anthony St. in Hancock.

The Houghton Fire Department, Hancock Fire Department, and the Hancock Police are all assisting at the scene.

No one was injured in the fire.

We will have more information about the fire as it becomes available.