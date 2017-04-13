One vehicle accident leaves driver with non-life threatening injuries

K.I. SAWYER — One driver was involved in a personal injury accident near the Sawyer International Airport on Thursday.

Emergency crews responded to the accident on Kelly Johnson Road near the Sawyer International Airport terminal driveway around 2:30 P.M. EDT. According to an officer on scene, a woman was driving southbound in her blue Chevrolet AVEL when she suddenly lost control, went off the roadway, and struck several signs.

The only occupant in the vehicle was taken to the hospital by ambulance with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries. Alcohol and speed are not have been a factor in the accident and no citation was issued.

Forsyth Township Fire, Forsyth Township EMS, Forsyth Township Police, and UP Health System EMS all assisted on the scene.