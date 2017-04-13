Local organization in need of Easter dinner help

HOUGHTON — Sitting down to a great dinner with family and friends-for many of us it’s the best part of any holiday.

Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly is once again making sure local seniors won’t miss out on those special moments this Easter. There is one location change this year-the dinner traditionally held at the Copper City Community Building has been moved to the Horizons School in Mohawk.

Little Brothers is in desperate need of drivers to deliver meals to home-bound seniors at their Laurium, Houghton, Baraga and Ontonagon sites. They ask anyone who can help out this Easter to call them at (906) 482-6944.