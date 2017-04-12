UPDATE: Mackinac Bridge closed again

UPDATE — WESDNESDAY, APRIL 12, 2017 8:50 A.M. EDT

According to the Mackinac Bridge Authority, the bridge is now closed again due to falling ice.

ABC 10 will have an update when the bridge re-opens.

UPDATE — WESDNESDAY, APRIL 12, 2017 7:27 A.M. EDT

The Mackinac Bridge is now open to traffic.

MACKINAW CITY –TUESDAY, APRIL 11, 2017 10:30 P.M. EDT

The Mackinac Bridge will remain closed overnight due to icing conditions. Authorities are asking motorists in St. Ignace and Mackinaw City to exit to nearby areas or find overnight accommodations. They are hoping to re-open the bridge sometime Wednesday morning.

MACKINAW CITY — As of 2:20 P.M. EST on Tuesday, the Mackinac Bridge is closed.

