Structure fire quickly extinguished

IRONWOOD– Crews were met with heavy smoke, coming from the attic area at a structure fire Tuesday night in Ironwood

According to the Ironwood Public Safety Department the fire happened around 2:15 a.m. on Brogan Street. The fire was located in the attic and quickly extinguished. The residence received moderate fire, smoke, and water damage.

The fire is currently under investigation but initial indications point to an electrical failure in the bathroom lighting.

The Beacon Ambulance and Gogebic County Victim Services also assisted on the scene.