Skatepark will receive matching $50K grant, but first…

HOUGHTON — The fundraising goal for building a skatepark in Houghton is within reach.

Houghton, MI Skatepark will receive a matching grant of $50,000 from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, if they can raise $50,000 themselves by June 9th.

The campaign is run through Patronicity, which is a crowdfunding site for non–profit organizations.

Houghton, MI Skatepark Co–Founder Alex Aho said, “This program they offer, called the Public Spaces Community Places program, the MEDC will match a goal that you set to raise, if you raise that amount during that crowdfunding period.” They are kicking off the campaign with a charity art auction at the Keweenaw Brewing Company on Thursday (April 13th from 7–9pm).

Over 50 skateboard decks were donated by Quincy Woodwrights of Houghton to be used by local artists as canvasses.

These boards will be auctioned off at the event, with the proceeds going toward the necessary matching funds.

With the cash they already have on hand, the campaign could raise enough money to begin Phase One of the park, and maybe even make the skatepark better than first thought.

Aho said, “So once we get this $50,000 match, plus the $50,000 we raise during the campaign, cash will total to about $135,000—and the more the better! If we reach the $50,000 before that time’s up, please keep donating because it will go toward making that first phase of the skatepark that much better.”

Construction of the skatepark in east Houghton could begin as early as this summer.