Crews working to restore power in Marquette County

ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP — Local and county resources are working together to restore power in Marquette County after a powerful line of thunderstorms made their way through the area early Monday morning.

US-41 west of Ishpeming Township near Aspen Ridge Road is closed at this time because of power lines laying across the road. According to the Upper Peninsula Power Company, 4,800 customers are without power in the Ishpeming area. Another 1,000 are still without power in the Republic area.

There’s no timetable as to when power will be restored in those areas.

Here’s the detour setup by the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office to maneuver around the down power lines:

According to National Weather Service-Meteorologist Jaclyn Ritzman, the storms produced straight-line winds that reached 80mph in West Ishpeming and Republic. The storm’s winds were around 50 mph when it reached the Marquette Area.

Pea-sized hail was also reported as a result of the storm. Golf ball sized hail was reported by residents north of Negaunee. At this time, the storm did not reach tornado status according to Ritzman.