UPDATE: Armed & Dangerous suspects captured

UPDATE — Sunday, April 9th, 2017 6:25 p.m. EST

The Marinette County Sheriff’s Department is reporting the two suspects accused of robbing a convenience store, shooting at police and running from them in a high-speed chase have been captured.

Chad Setunsky, 27 and Ashley Niewierowski, 27, were captured by the sheriff’s office Sunday. We will pass along more information as it becomes available.

STEPHENSON, WISC. — The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects involved in a robbery and police chase Saturday in the town of Stephenson, Wisc.

Just after 3:40 a.m. Saturday, a deputy discovered a burglary at the Corner Convenience Store on County Highway ‘W’ at Parkway Road. Two sheriff’s patrol cars engaged in a pursuit with the suspects.

The driver of the getaway vehicle fired shots at one of the responding officer’s vehicle. The chase ended when the suspect’s vehicle crashed near Twin Bridge Park. That’s when the two fled on foot.

Despite searching all day Saturday, the suspect’s were not located. Police are looking for two people of interest:

1. Chad Setunsky, 27, white male

2. Ashley Niewierowski, 27, white female

Both Setunsky and Niewierowski are considered to be armed and dangerous. If you see them or know of their location, call 911.

