Fundraiser for family after tragic crash

MARQUETTE– A benefit for the family of two children who were in a tragic car accident on March 8th will be held at Marquette Mountain tomorrow.

The benefit will run from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. in the evening and will include a silent auction, basket raffle, photo station and music. All proceeds will go to the family of Peyton Thomas, 7, and Skarlett Swartz, 5, for medical expenses and other support.

This event is being put on by Renee Prusi with the help of community members and friends of the family.

“Our community is amazing,” Prusi said. “Yoopers know what the word neighbor means and they live that way. There was a lot of online support which was wonderful but there’s something special about putting an event on. You can get people in a room and you have that feeling of love and concern and that’s what Saturday night’s all about.”

The girl’s father was also injured in the crash. He and Skarlett have been discharged, but are still receiving medical treatment

Peyton, who is called Warrior Princess, is still in the hospital and has lost the use of her legs according to a post on her father’s Facebook page.