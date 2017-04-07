County Sheriff enacts Jail Overcrowding

HOUGHTON — Sheriff Brian McLean has advised county officials the Houghton County main jail is overcrowded and has advised them of the situation pursuant to the County Jail Overcrowding State of Emergency – Act 325 of 1982, MCL 801.52
“For the first 7 days of April we have been at 100% capacity”, says Sheriff Brian McLean. “The numbers listed below are a bit lower than the first several months this year, yet at 100% or a bit over each of the seven days.”
The jail has been dealing with jail overcrowding the last few months.
Date Jail
1 33
2 33
3 33
4 32
5 29
6 28
7 29